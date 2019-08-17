Contrasting of MOGU Inc. (MOGU) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Medifast Inc. 129 1.88 N/A 5.30 21.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MOGU Inc. and Medifast Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Liquidity

MOGU Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Medifast Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Medifast Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MOGU Inc. and Medifast Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MOGU Inc. has an average price target of $4.2, and a 75.00% upside potential. On the other hand, Medifast Inc.’s potential upside is 95.75% and its average price target is $198.67. Based on the data given earlier, Medifast Inc. is looking more favorable than MOGU Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of MOGU Inc. shares and 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares. MOGU Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.63%. Competitively, Medifast Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year Medifast Inc. has weaker performance than MOGU Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Medifast Inc. beats MOGU Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.