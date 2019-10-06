Contrasting of Mogo Inc. (MOGO) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 16.94M 0.00 0.00 X Financial 4 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mogo Inc. and X Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 546,998,611.51% 0% 0% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mogo Inc. and X Financial has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year Mogo Inc. has 32.37% stronger performance while X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.