Contrasting of Moelis & Company (MC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.07 N/A 2.29 14.40 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.59 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Moelis & Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$45.5 is Moelis & Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.54%. Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has an average target price of $14.67, with potential upside of 4.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Moelis & Company appears more favorable than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 70.31% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bearish trend while WhiteHorse Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.