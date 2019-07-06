Contrasting of Moelis & Company (MC) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

As Asset Management businesses, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Moelis & Company
|39
|2.05
|N/A
|2.29
|14.40
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.59
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Moelis & Company and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Moelis & Company
|0.00%
|32.3%
|15.4%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Moelis & Company
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$48 is Moelis & Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.06%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Moelis & Company and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 25.04%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Moelis & Company
|-7.9%
|-13.88%
|-27.83%
|-20%
|-38.73%
|-1.34%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
For the past year Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance while Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has 6.62% stronger performance.
Summary
Moelis & Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃos, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.