Contrasting of Moelis & Company (MC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 33 -3.07 47.99M 2.29 15.91 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moelis & Company and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moelis & Company and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 144,200,721.15% 32.3% 15.4% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s upside potential currently stands at 32.54% and an $43.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 24.28% respectively. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.