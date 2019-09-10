Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.33 N/A -1.39 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moderna Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential is 149.53% at a $40 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.