Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Since Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 55.61 N/A -1.39 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moderna Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a 123.46% upside potential. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 35.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.