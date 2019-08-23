Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 43.99 N/A -1.39 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Moderna Inc. has a 182.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.99% and its average target price is $28. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 34.5% respectively. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

