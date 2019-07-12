Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 37.48 N/A -1.22 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 27 and its Quick Ratio is has 27. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 180.50%. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 89.75%. The data provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 86.1%. About 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Moderna Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

