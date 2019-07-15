Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 38.60 N/A -1.22 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 26.02 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 179.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.2% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.