Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

We are contrasting Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.73 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moderna Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moderna Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 151.89%. Competitively the consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $78.67, which is potential -9.85% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. Insiders held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.