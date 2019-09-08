Contrasting of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moderna Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 151.89%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 153.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.