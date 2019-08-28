Contrasting of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are comparing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 27.84% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
