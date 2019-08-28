Contrasting of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are comparing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 27.84% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.