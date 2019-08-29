Contrasting of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

We will be comparing the differences between Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 19 6.41 N/A -0.95 0.00 Box Inc. 19 3.21 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Model N Inc. and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Model N Inc. and Box Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Box Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Box Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Model N Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Box Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.58% for Model N Inc. with average price target of $24.5. Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 73.54% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while Box Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Box Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.