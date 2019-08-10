Contrasting of MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.71 N/A -0.42 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 21 4.60 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MobileIron Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Eventbrite Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MobileIron Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.13% for MobileIron Inc. with average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares and 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has 50.33% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.