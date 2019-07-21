Contrasting of Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) and International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The two are both Packaging & Containers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini Inc. 34 2.49 N/A -0.12 0.00 International Paper Company 45 0.74 N/A 4.18 10.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mobile Mini Inc. and International Paper Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% International Paper Company 0.00% 23.8% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Mini Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.73. Competitively, International Paper Company is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mobile Mini Inc. and International Paper Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 International Paper Company 2 3 1 2.17

Meanwhile, International Paper Company’s consensus price target is $46.5, while its potential upside is 7.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares and 84.8% of International Paper Company shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of International Paper Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile Mini Inc. -2.46% 0.81% -7.3% -18.67% -25.2% 6.36% International Paper Company -1.75% -4.8% -4.15% -3.03% -17.32% 11.05%

For the past year Mobile Mini Inc. was less bullish than International Paper Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors International Paper Company beats Mobile Mini Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.