Contrasting of Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B)

Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) compete with each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini Inc. 33 2.44 N/A -0.12 0.00 Greif Inc. 45 0.46 N/A 3.14 13.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mobile Mini Inc. and Greif Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mobile Mini Inc. and Greif Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Greif Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mobile Mini Inc. and Greif Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mobile Mini Inc.’s upside potential is 13.91% at a $38 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares and 0% of Greif Inc. shares. Mobile Mini Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile Mini Inc. -1.54% 12.01% -6.32% -7.69% -18.56% 6.96% Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15%

For the past year Mobile Mini Inc. had bullish trend while Greif Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Greif Inc. beats Mobile Mini Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.