Contrasting of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 10750.99 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.28 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Mmtec Inc.