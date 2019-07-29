Contrasting of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|10750.99
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.28
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Mmtec Inc.
