Contrasting of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 4 0.00 7.48M -0.12 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 193,867,765.60% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.