Contrasting of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|4
|0.00
|7.48M
|-0.12
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|193,867,765.60%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
