Contrasting of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2783.97
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.79% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
