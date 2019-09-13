Contrasting of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2783.97 N/A -0.12 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.79% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.