Contrasting of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

This is a contrast between Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.88 N/A -0.22 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 134 26.70 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mitek Systems Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mitek Systems Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 41.27% for Mitek Systems Inc. with average price target of $13.83. MongoDB Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $139 average price target and a -2.55% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MongoDB Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats MongoDB Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.