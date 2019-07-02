Contrasting of Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mitcham Industries Inc.
|24
|1.02
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|1
|36.33
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mitcham Industries Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mitcham Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-125.1%
|-97.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mitcham Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.8% respectively. Comparatively, 6.64% are Aethlon Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mitcham Industries Inc.
|1.83%
|0.12%
|9.15%
|9.15%
|7.78%
|9.56%
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|-38.37%
|-40.7%
|-52.06%
|-61.49%
|-65.6%
|-72.86%
For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend.
Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.
