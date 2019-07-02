Contrasting of Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 1.02 N/A -1.78 0.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 36.33 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mitcham Industries Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -125.1% -97.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.8% respectively. Comparatively, 6.64% are Aethlon Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. 1.83% 0.12% 9.15% 9.15% 7.78% 9.56% Aethlon Medical Inc. -38.37% -40.7% -52.06% -61.49% -65.6% -72.86%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.