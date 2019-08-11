Contrasting of Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 1.07 N/A -1.50 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 48 2.12 N/A 3.55 13.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mitcham Industries Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.98 beta means Mitcham Industries Inc.’s volatility is 98.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitcham Industries Inc. Its rival Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s average target price is $53.25, while its potential upside is 16.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.44%. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. was more bullish than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Summary

Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.