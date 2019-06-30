Contrasting of Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Both Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 1.06 N/A -1.78 0.00 Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.45 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -31.4% Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Mitcham Industries Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.08. Electro-Sensors Inc. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitcham Industries Inc. Its rival Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 18.7 respectively. Electro-Sensors Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 5.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors Inc. has 81.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -5.61% -3.9% -8.64% -7.27% -1.07% 44.53% Electro-Sensors Inc. 2.27% 6.4% 1.12% -5.14% -11.98% 5.88%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. was more bullish than Electro-Sensors Inc.

Summary

Electro-Sensors Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.