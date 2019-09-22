Contrasting of Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 4.74 N/A -0.77 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Misonix Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Misonix Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Misonix Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Titan Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 189.86% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Misonix Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Misonix Inc. was less bullish than Titan Medical Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.