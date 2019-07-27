Contrasting of Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 6.07 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 11.35 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Misonix Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Misonix Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.25 beta means Misonix Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.01 which is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Sintx Technologies Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Misonix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies Inc. has 1.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67%

For the past year Misonix Inc. has 21.24% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.