Contrasting of Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Misonix Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Misonix Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Misonix Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Misonix Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

The potential upside of the rivals is 65.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Misonix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Misonix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Misonix Inc.’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Misonix Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.25 shows that Misonix Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Misonix Inc.’s rivals are 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Misonix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Misonix Inc.’s peers beat Misonix Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.