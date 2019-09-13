Contrasting of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 172.75% at a $27.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.