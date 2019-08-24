Contrasting of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 38.36 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 92.74% at a $27.33 consensus price target. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 366.67% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.