Contrasting of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 195.46% at a $27.33 average price target. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its average price target is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.