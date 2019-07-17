Contrasting of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 792.91 N/A -3.83 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 128.91 N/A -2.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.38% at a $81.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.