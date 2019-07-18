Contrasting of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Since Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 791.76 N/A -3.83 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.34 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -21.27% downside potential and a consensus price target of $81.33. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 89.93% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 49.69% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.