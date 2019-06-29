Contrasting of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 789.46 N/A -3.83 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $79.67, and a -22.65% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.