Contrasting of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.96 N/A -1.29 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 47 1.13 N/A 0.20 212.84

Table 1 highlights Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Syneos Health Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Syneos Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Syneos Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 1,065.05%. Competitively Syneos Health Inc. has an average price target of $51, with potential upside of 4.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Syneos Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Syneos Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Syneos Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syneos Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Syneos Health Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.