Contrasting of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

We are contrasting Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 uniQure N.V. 54 308.93 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta indicates that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

$20 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 191.55%. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus price target of $81, with potential upside of 10.73%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 73.8% respectively. About 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.