Contrasting of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.09M -4.33 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.'s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 451,006,711.41% -56.4% -36.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 234,843,591.40% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 130.86% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.