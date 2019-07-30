Contrasting of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

This is a contrast between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.25 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.38 beta indicates that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Molecular Templates Inc. has a 3.16 beta which is 216.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 212.01% at a $20 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 72.5%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.