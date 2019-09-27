Contrasting of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 451,006,711.41% -56.4% -36.9% Immunic Inc. 16,870,064.61% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. From a competition point of view, Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta which is 272.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 132.27% at a $19 consensus price target. On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 273.83% and its consensus price target is $40. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.