Contrasting of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.77 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 451,612,903.23% -56.4% -36.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 107,131,702.24% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$19 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 277.73%. Competitively the average price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $30, which is potential 74.52% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.