Contrasting of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 52492.27 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Edesa Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 209.12% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 25.9%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.