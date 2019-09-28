Contrasting of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM). The two are both Chemicals – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies Inc. 50 3.61 34.72M 4.62 11.53 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 4 0.12 45.53M 0.94 4.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Minerals Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Minerals Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies Inc. 69,053,301.51% 12.6% 5.4% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 1,281,416,228.08% 9.4% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerals Technologies Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Minerals Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerals Technologies Inc. and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 23.18% for Minerals Technologies Inc. with average price target of $65. Competitively Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has an average price target of $4, with potential downside of -8.88%. The data provided earlier shows that Minerals Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Minerals Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.45% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Minerals Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerals Technologies Inc. -1.75% -1.24% -10.65% -7.31% -28.95% 3.72% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -6.81% -27.68% -68.26% -67.39% -73.52% -56.34%

For the past year Minerals Technologies Inc. has 3.72% stronger performance while Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has -56.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerals Technologies Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.