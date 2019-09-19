Contrasting of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

As Information Technology Services companies, MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.37 N/A 0.28 7.72 Taoping Inc. 1 1.12 N/A 0.04 15.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Taoping Inc. Taoping Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Taoping Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Taoping Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Taoping Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Taoping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 0.5%. About 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 42.32% are Taoping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd has stronger performance than Taoping Inc.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats on 9 of the 10 factors Taoping Inc.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.