Contrasting of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Both MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.88 N/A 0.31 16.88 IRadimed Corporation 24 7.33 N/A 0.60 39.80

Demonstrates MiMedx Group Inc. and IRadimed Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. IRadimed Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MiMedx Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MiMedx Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MiMedx Group Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiMedx Group Inc. and IRadimed Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.08% and 25.4%. 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, IRadimed Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. has 193.3% stronger performance while IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors MiMedx Group Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.