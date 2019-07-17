Contrasting of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Both MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group Inc. 3 1.68 N/A 0.31 10.58 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see MiMedx Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MiMedx Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MiMedx Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.08% and 11.5% respectively. 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 62.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16%

For the past year MiMedx Group Inc. had bullish trend while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.