Contrasting of Mimecast Limited (MIME) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 41 0.85 48.19M -0.12 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.42 11.01M -1.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mimecast Limited and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mimecast Limited and PAR Technology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 117,852,775.74% -4.6% -1.4% PAR Technology Corporation 47,131,849.32% -51.2% -25.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Mimecast Limited’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. PAR Technology Corporation’s -0.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, PAR Technology Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Mimecast Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mimecast Limited and PAR Technology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Mimecast Limited has an average target price of $55.4, and a 52.20% upside potential. Competitively PAR Technology Corporation has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 35.71%. Based on the results shown earlier, Mimecast Limited is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares and 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. About 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has stronger performance than PAR Technology Corporation

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 11 of the 12 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.