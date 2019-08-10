Contrasting of Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 7.49 N/A -0.12 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 79 16.23 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mimecast Limited and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mimecast Limited and Everbridge Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 25.66% for Mimecast Limited with consensus price target of $55. Everbridge Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88.25 consensus price target and a 5.13% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Mimecast Limited is looking more favorable than Everbridge Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 90.38% respectively. 3.7% are Mimecast Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited beats Everbridge Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.