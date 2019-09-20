Contrasting of Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 46 6.41 N/A -0.12 0.00 Appian Corporation 39 12.89 N/A -0.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Appian Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Mimecast Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 46.72% and an $55.4 average price target. Appian Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $41 average price target and a -15.72% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mimecast Limited looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Appian Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats Appian Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.