Contrasting of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 312.54% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 48.5%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.