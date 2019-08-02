Contrasting of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) and Its Rivals

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Milestone Scientific Inc. has 11.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Milestone Scientific Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Milestone Scientific Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Milestone Scientific Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Milestone Scientific Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s competitors beat Milestone Scientific Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.