Contrasting of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.28 N/A -0.18 0.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 10.17 N/A -1.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Scientific Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Scientific Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively iRhythm Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $80, with potential upside of 6.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Milestone Scientific Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 0%. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.1%. Competitively, 1.4% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has stronger performance than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.